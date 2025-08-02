MonkeyAI Price (MONKEYAI)
MonkeyAI (MONKEYAI) is currently trading at 0.00001303 USD with a market cap of $ 12.48K USD. MONKEYAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MONKEYAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONKEYAI price information.
During today, the price change of MonkeyAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MonkeyAI to USD was $ +0.0000015549.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MonkeyAI to USD was $ +0.0000008393.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MonkeyAI to USD was $ +0.000001570876719146653.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000015549
|+11.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000008393
|+6.44%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000001570876719146653
|+13.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of MonkeyAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.40%
-5.00%
-5.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MonkeyAI Terminal is an innovative platform where users can interact with an AI-powered virtual ape. The project combines cutting-edge conversational AI technology with blockchain integration to offer an engaging and personalized user experience. The MonkeyAI Terminal allows users to have dynamic conversations, receive insights, and access information in a fun and interactive way. Its utility extends to education, entertainment, and crypto community engagement, creating a unique environment for users to explore AI in a playful yet practical setting.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MonkeyAI (MONKEYAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONKEYAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MONKEYAI to VND
₫0.34288445
|1 MONKEYAI to AUD
A$0.0000200662
|1 MONKEYAI to GBP
￡0.0000097725
|1 MONKEYAI to EUR
€0.0000112058
|1 MONKEYAI to USD
$0.00001303
|1 MONKEYAI to MYR
RM0.0000556381
|1 MONKEYAI to TRY
₺0.0005296695
|1 MONKEYAI to JPY
¥0.00191541
|1 MONKEYAI to ARS
ARS$0.0178005436
|1 MONKEYAI to RUB
₽0.0010424
|1 MONKEYAI to INR
₹0.0011356948
|1 MONKEYAI to IDR
Rp0.2136065232
|1 MONKEYAI to KRW
₩0.0180971064
|1 MONKEYAI to PHP
₱0.0007526128
|1 MONKEYAI to EGP
￡E.0.0006340398
|1 MONKEYAI to BRL
R$0.0000721862
|1 MONKEYAI to CAD
C$0.0000178511
|1 MONKEYAI to BDT
৳0.001592266
|1 MONKEYAI to NGN
₦0.0199540117
|1 MONKEYAI to UAH
₴0.0005443934
|1 MONKEYAI to VES
Bs0.00160269
|1 MONKEYAI to CLP
$0.0126391
|1 MONKEYAI to PKR
Rs0.0036911384
|1 MONKEYAI to KZT
₸0.0070699477
|1 MONKEYAI to THB
฿0.0004237356
|1 MONKEYAI to TWD
NT$0.0003877728
|1 MONKEYAI to AED
د.إ0.0000478201
|1 MONKEYAI to CHF
Fr0.000010424
|1 MONKEYAI to HKD
HK$0.0001022855
|1 MONKEYAI to MAD
.د.م0.000118573
|1 MONKEYAI to MXN
$0.000246267
|1 MONKEYAI to PLN
zł0.0000480807
|1 MONKEYAI to RON
лв0.0000572017
|1 MONKEYAI to SEK
kr0.0001261304
|1 MONKEYAI to BGN
лв0.0000220207
|1 MONKEYAI to HUF
Ft0.004491441
|1 MONKEYAI to CZK
Kč0.0002772784
|1 MONKEYAI to KWD
د.ك0.00000397415
|1 MONKEYAI to ILS
₪0.0000444323