We begin with Meme and Community project
What makes your project unique? 1/ We are 14 days alive trading on Dextool 2/ We are fully community driven and Decentrallized
- No dev wallets
- No marketing wallets
- No initial wallets
- Liquidity is locked for 100 YEARS
- Admins and Community work as volunteers (Like me)
- Legend story that we initially are #MONKEYS and then A gourp of admin (NOT all admin) want to relaunch with a contract that with 6% tax for trading We admins completely not agree with these TAX FARMING, our core is that We are community so we will build from community Then They just draw some members on us then gather in 1 wallet and dump 34 ETH out of chart so We litterraly go to ZERO However, The legend is being made, we still building from ashes, that you can see we are at 1.5 Million marketcap now and just brokle the 3 millnion marketcap yesterday
History of your project.: We are the first one that took #Monkeys list from Elon musk to making project
So The first developer created contracted and add liquidity himself then locked 100 years, we drive that into 5 million marketcap then that the story happen we back to zero
Dev sold his tokens, so we now fully decentrallized
Unlike old meme trend like #Doges we are #monkeys,
We have a truly legend story that being told
What’s next for your project? 1/ Building more uinity for #monkeys holders (far future)
2/ The biggest meme community for now!
What can your token be used for?
We will find the way to do that
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monkeys (MONKEYS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Monkeys (MONKEYS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Monkeys (MONKEYS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MONKEYS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MONKEYS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MONKEYS's tokenomics, explore MONKEYS token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.