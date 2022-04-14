Monky ($MONKY) Tokenomics
Monky is a memecoin launched on Base, this cryptocurrency brings to life the character "Monky", a degen monkey
Like Pepe, Brett or Ponke, Monky aspires to become one of the most popular memecoin
MONKY's design meets the needs of online merchants and meme enthusiasts, aiming to provide a fun and engaging experience
Which has forged strategic partnerships with leading companies in the crypto space, which will help ensure the viability and long-term growth of the project
Understanding the tokenomics of Monky ($MONKY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $MONKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $MONKY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$MONKY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
