Discover key insights into Monky ($MONKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Monky ($MONKY) Information

Monky is a memecoin launched on Base, this cryptocurrency brings to life the character "Monky", a degen monkey

Like Pepe, Brett or Ponke, Monky aspires to become one of the most popular memecoin

MONKY's design meets the needs of online merchants and meme enthusiasts, aiming to provide a fun and engaging experience

Which has forged strategic partnerships with leading companies in the crypto space, which will help ensure the viability and long-term growth of the project