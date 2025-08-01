What is Monsterra (MSTR)

🌈 Monsterra by @CrescentShineStudio is the #1 Multi-chain P2E on #BNB, #Avalanche, #OKX, #AuraNetwork with Free to Play & Earn Model. Monsterra powered by CrescentShine Studio is one of the Top GameFi projects on BNB Chain(By DappRadar) & Avalanche & OKC and upcoming on AURA Network with 450K ++ Gamers till now. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment. A quick rundown of Monsterra: ☀️$2,5M fundraised by Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures ☀️Various utilities for both NFT & tokens ☀️Unique land shaping and highly customizable mechanics. ☀️Special Breeding mechanism between 5 races with unique DNAs; ☀️6 Dynamic Battle Modes (PvE & PvP), Clan modes & mini-games. ☀️Innovative token & NFT staking allows to use while staking tokens. ☀️Large ecosystem with easy scalability for Multi-chain, Multi-device & Multi-language. ☀️Balanced economy with many anti-inflation mechanisms. 9- COMPONENT ECOSYSTEM : 1/ Gameplay: https://onelink.to/sbadfd 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Bridges (for multi chain): https://bridge.monsterra.io/ 6/ Guild Portal- Clan Mode 7/ Portal Games https://minigames.monsterra.io/#/home 8/ MonsWallet: https://wallet.monsterra.io/ 9/ MonsTV: TBC 💥MORE INFORMATION AT: 👉 Trailer Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0IP4Oajxxc 👉 Gameplay Teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnYHd-RHI_g 👉 Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.monsterra.io/

Monsterra (MSTR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Monsterra (MSTR) Tokenomics

