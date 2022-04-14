Monsterra MAG (MAG) Tokenomics

Monsterra MAG (MAG) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Monsterra MAG (MAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Monsterra MAG (MAG) Information

Monsterra is a "Free play and earn", multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks.

Reaching 40,000 gamers after 1st week launching, 3,000 gamers at average CCU, Monsterra rockets to be on Top GameFi project on BNB (By DappRadar). The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.

💥MONSTERRA ECOSYSTEM (8 COMPONENTS):
1/ Gameplay: https://play.monsterra.io/ 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Portal Game: coming soon 6/ Bridges (for multi chain): coming soon 7/ Guild Portal- a powerful management tool with no fee: coming soon 8/ MonsTV: coming soon

MAG is a secondary token used across all the activities in the Monsterra game. The MAG’s total max supply is uncapped, but an intelligent in-game burning mechanism regulates its supply. MAG can be earned (minted) through quest completion and spent (burned) through multiple gaming activities.

Official Website:
https://monsterra.io/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Monsterra MAG (MAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Monsterra MAG (MAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Monsterra MAG (MAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MAG tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MAG tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.