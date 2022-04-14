MOOD AI (MOOD) Tokenomics
MOOD AI is an AI-powered Telegram bot that monitors and analyzes the emotional sentiment in crypto communities in real-time. It operates where crypto lives—on Telegram—by scanning and processing thousands of messages from token-specific groups, chat threads, and community discussions. Using advanced natural language processing (NLP) and deep learning models trained specifically on crypto slang, trading jargon, and market behavior, MOOD AI can detect the emotional pulse behind a token long before price action occurs.
Users simply subscribe to the tokens they're interested in and receive live updates in the form of interactive MOOD CHARTS, which visualize the sentiment momentum—bullish or bearish—over time. These charts are enriched by AI-driven alerts that notify users of sudden mood shifts, helping them front-run the crowd when hype or panic starts to build.
MOOD AI is designed as a tool for edge-seekers, degen traders, and crypto analysts who want to act not just on what the market does, but what the crowd feels—a critical signal in the fast-paced, emotion-driven world of crypto trading.
Whether it’s spotting a pre-pump frenzy, sensing incoming FUD, or monitoring whale-led discussions, MOOD AI brings a new category of alpha: Emotion-as-a-Service.
Understanding the tokenomics of MOOD AI (MOOD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOOD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MOOD Price Prediction
Want to know where MOOD might be heading? Our MOOD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
