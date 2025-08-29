What is Moolah (MOOLAH)

$Moolah is a meme token inspired by the mascot of ListaDAO, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. Launched on the Flap.sh platform, $Moolah has garnered attention due to its official authorization from ListaDAO and its strategic positioning within the DeFi and meme coin ecosystems. $Moolah’s official authorization by ListaDAO sets it apart from many other meme coins, which often lack formal endorsements. According to posts on X, ListaDAO has actively promoted $Moolah, with mentions of its mascot status and interactions with the token’s official account (@Moolah_bsc ). This backing suggests a strategic alignment with ListaDAO’s broader goals, potentially positioning $Moolah as a “blue-chip” meme coin within the ecosystem. Additionally, Flap.sh and even Binance Chain have shown support through social media engagement, hinting at broader institutional interest.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Moolah (MOOLAH) How much is Moolah (MOOLAH) worth today? The live MOOLAH price in USD is 0.00725657 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MOOLAH to USD price? $ 0.00725657 . Check out The current price of MOOLAH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Moolah? The market cap for MOOLAH is $ 7.26M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MOOLAH? The circulating supply of MOOLAH is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MOOLAH? MOOLAH achieved an ATH price of 0.01204979 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MOOLAH? MOOLAH saw an ATL price of 0.00373654 USD . What is the trading volume of MOOLAH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MOOLAH is -- USD . Will MOOLAH go higher this year? MOOLAH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MOOLAH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

