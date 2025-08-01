MOOMOO THE BULL Price (MOOMOO)
MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 14.01K USD. MOOMOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of MOOMOO THE BULL to USD was $ -0.002021517645676014.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOOMOO THE BULL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOOMOO THE BULL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOOMOO THE BULL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002021517645676014
|-99.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MOOMOO THE BULL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.70%
-99.11%
-99.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
2 hours before mumu... there was moomoo. ORIGINS This isn’t a derivative. This is the origin story that sparked it all. On Thu 12 Jul 2018 at 17:47:28, the first-ever mention of moomoo was created and posted on 4chan by an anonymous user to troll the Business & Finance section of the site. What started as a joke instantly resonated with the community and hours later many iterations of him were made with a different color palette, stripe, and name. But there is no question that this moomoo is the original meme that was overlooked.
