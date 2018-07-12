MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) Tokenomics
MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) Information
2 hours before mumu... there was moomoo.
ORIGINS This isn’t a derivative. This is the origin story that sparked it all. On Thu 12 Jul 2018 at 17:47:28, the first-ever mention of moomoo was created and posted on 4chan by an anonymous user to troll the Business & Finance section of the site.
What started as a joke instantly resonated with the community and hours later many iterations of him were made with a different color palette, stripe, and name. But there is no question that this moomoo is the original meme that was overlooked.
MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOOMOO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOOMOO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MOOMOO's tokenomics, explore MOOMOO token's live price!
MOOMOO Price Prediction
Want to know where MOOMOO might be heading? Our MOOMOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.