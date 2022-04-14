Moon Rabbit (AAA) Information

Moon Rabbit has built a general purpose Substrate-based Layer0 and Layer1 web3 infrastructure to enable any projects in the world to launch their own Jurisdiction (blockchain or crypto, be it general purpose, DeFi, NFT, eSports or anything else). Our network is live at hole.moonrabbit.com is maintained and powered by a global community of blockchain enthusiasts. Over 20 million blocks have been produced on our blockchain so far without a single incident or any downtime, making it one of the oldest and most resilient chains in the world.