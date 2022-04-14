Discover key insights into Moon Roll Coin (MRC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Moon Roll Coin (MRC) Information

MRC is online tokenized gaming platform. Combining cryptocurrency, NFTs, staking, live gaming, roulette and much much more all under one platform.

MRC platform currently hosts over 2000 live games.

Stake MRC to enter into our lottery.

MRC token is a deflationary currency enabled for the Moon Roll Coin gaming platform. This added feature allows users to perform staking actions along with in house purchases/spends.

MRC is KYC / AML compliant and operates to the highest standard.