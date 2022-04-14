Moon Roll Coin (MRC) Tokenomics
MRC is online tokenized gaming platform. Combining cryptocurrency, NFTs, staking, live gaming, roulette and much much more all under one platform.
MRC platform currently hosts over 2000 live games.
Stake MRC to enter into our lottery.
MRC token is a deflationary currency enabled for the Moon Roll Coin gaming platform. This added feature allows users to perform staking actions along with in house purchases/spends.
MRC is KYC / AML compliant and operates to the highest standard.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moon Roll Coin (MRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Moon Roll Coin (MRC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MRC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
