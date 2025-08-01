What is Moonbag (BAG)

MoonBag is a community-driven meme token launched on Solana to represent the shared dream of escaping the 9-to-5 grind and retiring early through crypto. It captures the degen spirit of holding that one moonbag that changes your life. With no utility, no roadmap, and no presale, MoonBag embraces pure meme culture and community hype. It launched via Pump.fun and is now actively tradable on Jupiter, allowing anyone to join the movement toward financial freedom through humor, memes, and collective belief.

Moonbag (BAG) Resource Official Website

Moonbag (BAG) Tokenomics

