MoonBeans Price (BEANS)
MoonBeans (BEANS) is currently trading at 0.01517501 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEANS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BEANS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BEANS price information.
During today, the price change of MoonBeans to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MoonBeans to USD was $ +0.0033783183.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MoonBeans to USD was $ -0.0028731210.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MoonBeans to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033783183
|+22.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028731210
|-18.93%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MoonBeans: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moonbeans is one of the leading NFT marketplaces in the Moonriver and Moonbeam network, the first EVM compatible parachains built on Kusama and Polkadot. Moonbeans token $BEANS and Beanies NFTs allow users to participate in the governance system – vote for new rewards, fee structures, and more. Additionally the Beanie NFTs allow holders to earn a percentage of the revenue generated by the marketplace trading fees. To date, Moonbeans marketplace has done over two million dollars in volume and the protocol has distirbuted more than $500,000 in rewards to our users.
