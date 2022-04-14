MoonBeans (BEANS) Information

Moonbeans is one of the leading NFT marketplaces in the Moonriver and Moonbeam network, the first EVM compatible parachains built on Kusama and Polkadot. Moonbeans token $BEANS and Beanies NFTs allow users to participate in the governance system – vote for new rewards, fee structures, and more. Additionally the Beanie NFTs allow holders to earn a percentage of the revenue generated by the marketplace trading fees. To date, Moonbeans marketplace has done over two million dollars in volume and the protocol has distirbuted more than $500,000 in rewards to our users.