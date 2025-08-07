Moonchain Price (MXC)
Moonchain (MXC) is currently trading at 0.00133689 USD with a market cap of $ 3.83M USD. MXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MXC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MXC price information.
During today, the price change of Moonchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moonchain to USD was $ -0.0003196906.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moonchain to USD was $ -0.0008086846.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moonchain to USD was $ +0.0002391407647653004.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003196906
|-23.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008086846
|-60.48%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0002391407647653004
|+21.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Moonchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.24%
+5.55%
-8.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MXC vision is to introduce a systematic process to both simplify and increase IoT data transactions The decentralized infrastructure upon which MXC’s system is based is the future of Low Power Wide Access Network (LPWAN) and the Machine eXchange Protocol (MXProtocol). Utilizing this solid device network foundation, MXC is introducing an extraordinarily unique coin offering, Machine eXchange Coin (MXC), which allows for increased data transactions and an idiosyncratic data flow monetization within the mammoth data market. MXProtocol places a keen focus on reducing collision between networks, constructing an inter-chain data market, developing a market for network coverage and introducing an independent Quality of Services (QoS) framework for both data providers and receivers. For the first time ever, individual network users, corporations and enterprises can all participate in the construction of decentralized, ubiquitous and secure LPWAN. Simply by connecting “anything” to the network, adopters will be able to profit and trade MXC. The trading network is built on the premise of the “sharing economy.” Therefore, it is uniquely and exclusively owned by users — both individuals and enterprises — who take advantage of the monetization of the network in two ways: 1. By increasing uplink and downlink coverage via a Gateway, e.g. a MatchBox LPWAN Gateway, Cisco LPWAN Gateway 2. By unleashing access to a massive network of published and traded data to the marketplace which is securely traded using blockchain technology
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Moonchain (MXC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MXC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MXC to VND
₫35.18026035
|1 MXC to AUD
A$0.0020454417
|1 MXC to GBP
￡0.0009892986
|1 MXC to EUR
€0.0011363565
|1 MXC to USD
$0.00133689
|1 MXC to MYR
RM0.0056416758
|1 MXC to TRY
₺0.0543713163
|1 MXC to JPY
¥0.19652283
|1 MXC to ARS
ARS$1.7801358795
|1 MXC to RUB
₽0.1069378311
|1 MXC to INR
₹0.1173254664
|1 MXC to IDR
Rp21.9162260016
|1 MXC to KRW
₩1.8542129544
|1 MXC to PHP
₱0.0764032635
|1 MXC to EGP
￡E.0.0647723205
|1 MXC to BRL
R$0.0072860505
|1 MXC to CAD
C$0.0018315393
|1 MXC to BDT
৳0.1620578058
|1 MXC to NGN
₦2.0379417471
|1 MXC to UAH
₴0.0554007216
|1 MXC to VES
Bs0.17112192
|1 MXC to CLP
$1.2967833
|1 MXC to PKR
Rs0.378072492
|1 MXC to KZT
₸0.7156773237
|1 MXC to THB
฿0.0432350226
|1 MXC to TWD
NT$0.0399997488
|1 MXC to AED
د.إ0.0049063863
|1 MXC to CHF
Fr0.001069512
|1 MXC to HKD
HK$0.0104812176
|1 MXC to MAD
.د.م0.0120721167
|1 MXC to MXN
$0.024866154
|1 MXC to PLN
zł0.0048930174
|1 MXC to RON
лв0.0058154715
|1 MXC to SEK
kr0.0128475129
|1 MXC to BGN
лв0.0022326063
|1 MXC to HUF
Ft0.4565880417
|1 MXC to CZK
Kč0.0281816412
|1 MXC to KWD
د.ك0.00040775145
|1 MXC to ILS
₪0.0045721638