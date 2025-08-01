What is MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE)

Just a moondoge headed to the moon MoonDoge ($MOONDOGE) is your cosmic canine companion on the Solana blockchain—built for memes, community, and moon-bound vibes. With the rallying cry “Houston, Doge reporting for Moon Mission,” MoonDoge blends space-age humor with meme-fueled culture. It’s not just another dog token—it’s a lunar movement powered by fast, low-cost Solana tech. Join the pack, spread the bark, and let’s send this good boy to the moon! MoonDoge is barking at the moon and beyond. The community is active, the mission is clear, and the rocket is fueled. So the question is… are you coming with us? Buckle up. Bark loud. Let’s MoonDoge.

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Resource Official Website

MOONDOGE (MOONDOGE) Tokenomics

