Moonions (MOONION) Information

Moonions is a community driven meme cryptocurency based on the BSC network. It has been fair launched 16.08.2022 on pancakeswap. There where no presale or seed rounds. The team burned liquidity which locks it until ethernity, assuring safety for all moonions. The roadmap is mysterious, since moonoshi the founder of the project seems to have lost his password... To gain access to his plans, he needs help from all the moonions to recover it. There are even rumors that the first moonion that solves the riddles will be rewarded.