Moonions (MOONION) Tokenomics
Moonions (MOONION) Information
Moonions is a community driven meme cryptocurency based on the BSC network. It has been fair launched 16.08.2022 on pancakeswap. There where no presale or seed rounds. The team burned liquidity which locks it until ethernity, assuring safety for all moonions. The roadmap is mysterious, since moonoshi the founder of the project seems to have lost his password... To gain access to his plans, he needs help from all the moonions to recover it. There are even rumors that the first moonion that solves the riddles will be rewarded.
Moonions (MOONION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moonions (MOONION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Moonions (MOONION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Moonions (MOONION) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOONION tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOONION tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MOONION's tokenomics, explore MOONION token's live price!
MOONION Price Prediction
Want to know where MOONION might be heading? Our MOONION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.