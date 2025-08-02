What is Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK)

Moonland is a web3 game which combines the quality, fun and engagement of web2 games with the power of blockchain. MTK will allow players to participate in a decentralized economy inside the galactic marketplace, this will greatly enhance gamers experience by allowing them to trade their in-game items with other participants in the game. The goal for the MTK token is to allow anyone to buy, sell, items, weapons, skins, land, spaceships, spare parts, energy, pets, etc. Moonland itself is built on unreal engine 5, which means we aimed for quality above all, the music, sound design has been completely built from scratch and customized for each experience inside of Moonland.

Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK) Resource Official Website

Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MTK token's extensive tokenomics now!