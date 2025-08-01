What is MoonPrime Games (LUNAR)

MoonPrime Games is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to develop multiple blockchain-based games and related services. Their first game, "RONIN / Awakening", has been released, with additional titles "Z-DAY" and "OVERLORD" planned for future launch. The ecosystem utilizes the LUNAR token as its native cryptocurrency, which can be used for in-game rewards, voting, staking, and accessing other platform services. MoonPrime Games plans to expand beyond game development to offer a gaming magazine, game launcher, venture capital arm, and esports team. The project is self-funded and launched without pre-sales or venture capital backing.

MoonPrime Games (LUNAR) Resource Official Website

MoonPrime Games (LUNAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MoonPrime Games (LUNAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNAR token's extensive tokenomics now!