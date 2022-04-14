Discover key insights into MoonPrime Games (LUNAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MoonPrime Games (LUNAR) Information

MoonPrime Games is a Web3 gaming ecosystem that aims to develop multiple blockchain-based games and related services.

Their first game, "RONIN / Awakening", has been released, with additional titles "Z-DAY" and "OVERLORD" planned for future launch.

The ecosystem utilizes the LUNAR token as its native cryptocurrency, which can be used for in-game rewards, voting, staking, and accessing other platform services.

MoonPrime Games plans to expand beyond game development to offer a gaming magazine, game launcher, venture capital arm, and esports team.

The project is self-funded and launched without pre-sales or venture capital backing.