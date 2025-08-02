What is MoonsDust (MOOND)

Reddit Community Points Swap (RCPswap.com) is an Automated Marketing Making DEX protocol deployed on Reddit Arbitrum network. RCPswap is powered by the MOOND token and is a venture developed by MoonsDust - company based in Cyprus. Currently we support r/Cryptocurrency MOONs and r/Fortnite BRICKs, RCPswap will support every new RCP that Reddit introduce. RCPswap fees are 0.9% which gets divided between Liquidity Providers- 0.75% and MoonsDust Treasury- 0.15%. MoonsDust Treasury funds are used to monthly MOOND buyback & burn. In addition, MoonsDust have also developed MoonSSwap.com which is an atomic swap service for Reddit Community Points that distribute it’s profits among MOOND tokens holders.

