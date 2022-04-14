MoonsDust (MOOND) Tokenomics
Reddit Community Points Swap (RCPswap.com) is an Automated Marketing Making DEX protocol deployed on Reddit Arbitrum network.
RCPswap is powered by the MOOND token and is a venture developed by MoonsDust - company based in Cyprus. Currently we support r/Cryptocurrency MOONs and r/Fortnite BRICKs, RCPswap will support every new RCP that Reddit introduce.
RCPswap fees are 0.9% which gets divided between Liquidity Providers- 0.75% and MoonsDust Treasury- 0.15%.
MoonsDust Treasury funds are used to monthly MOOND buyback & burn.
In addition, MoonsDust have also developed MoonSSwap.com which is an atomic swap service for Reddit Community Points that distribute it’s profits among MOOND tokens holders.
MoonsDust (MOOND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MoonsDust (MOOND) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOOND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOOND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
