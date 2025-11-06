Moonvember ($MVB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00242111 $ 0.00242111 $ 0.00242111 24H Low $ 0.00275732 $ 0.00275732 $ 0.00275732 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00242111$ 0.00242111 $ 0.00242111 24H High $ 0.00275732$ 0.00275732 $ 0.00275732 All Time High $ 0.00679735$ 0.00679735 $ 0.00679735 Lowest Price $ 0.00207952$ 0.00207952 $ 0.00207952 Price Change (1H) +1.64% Price Change (1D) +11.55% Price Change (7D) -28.30% Price Change (7D) -28.30%

Moonvember ($MVB) real-time price is $0.00272628. Over the past 24 hours, $MVB traded between a low of $ 0.00242111 and a high of $ 0.00275732, showing active market volatility. $MVB's all-time high price is $ 0.00679735, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00207952.

In terms of short-term performance, $MVB has changed by +1.64% over the past hour, +11.55% over 24 hours, and -28.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Moonvember ($MVB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.66K$ 103.66K $ 103.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.66K$ 103.66K $ 103.66K Circulation Supply 37.83M 37.83M 37.83M Total Supply 37,834,733.79995848 37,834,733.79995848 37,834,733.79995848

The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 103.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.83M, with a total supply of 37834733.79995848. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.66K.