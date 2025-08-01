Moove Protocol Price (MOOVE)
Moove Protocol (MOOVE) is currently trading at 0.00158651 USD with a market cap of $ 36.27K USD. MOOVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Moove Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moove Protocol to USD was $ -0.0001114470.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moove Protocol to USD was $ -0.0005815041.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moove Protocol to USD was $ -0.0012983707279248678.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001114470
|-7.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005815041
|-36.65%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0012983707279248678
|-45.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Moove Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-0.61%
-0.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moove Protocol can be considered a social initiative aimed at fostering a community of builders, creators, and visionaries to develop the next-generation cryptocurrency. The movement aims to provide a new standard for community-oriented tokens. MOOVE is launched to incentivize early support of Cow Cow and is the go-token for the entire Cow Cow ecosystem and future developments. In addition to Cow Cow, the ambitions include utilities around the incubator and other technical products.
