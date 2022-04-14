Discover key insights into Moremoney USD (MONEY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Moremoney USD (MONEY) Information

Moremoney is a protocol for borrowing stablecoin while earning interest on liquidity pool tokens and other collateral assets. The protocol can convert the most popular tokens, e.g., ETH, WBTC, USDT, AVAX, to ibTKNs

MONEY is backed by a basket of decentralized crypto assets including AVAX, JOE, ETH, QI, and incentivised Trader Joe and Pangolin LP.