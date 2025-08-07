What is MORION (MOR)

MORION is a utility token minted by tokenizing the in-game item ‘Morion’ that can be mined exclusively in New Trieste and used for crafting various items and for your character. Once the supply of a token reaches its Max Supply, minting is ceased for a while and it is resumed when some of the token is burned and its supply drops below its Max Supply.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MORION (MOR) Resource Official Website

MORION (MOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MORION (MOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOR token's extensive tokenomics now!