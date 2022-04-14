MORION (MOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MORION (MOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MORION (MOR) Information MORION is a utility token minted by tokenizing the in-game item ‘Morion’ that can be mined exclusively in New Trieste and used for crafting various items and for your character. Once the supply of a token reaches its Max Supply, minting is ceased for a while and it is resumed when some of the token is burned and its supply drops below its Max Supply. Official Website: https://wemixplay.com/en/tokens/MORION Buy MOR Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.64M
All-Time High: $ 1.29
All-Time Low: $ 0.263645
Current Price: $ 0.764304

MORION (MOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MORION (MOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOR's tokenomics, explore MOR token's live price!

