MORK (MORK) Information

Mork is a meme coin powered by a chaotic green cartoon dog with questionable morals, unhinged energy, and a disturbingly accurate grasp of blockchain fundamentals. Born on the Solana network—where speed reigns, fees are nearly nonexistent, and absurdity is basically protocol—Mork skips the empty promises of utility-packed roadmaps and instead delivers pure, community-fueled anarchy. It thrives on viral momentum, meme magic, and the collective madness of a decentralized crowd that’s in on the joke—but still wondering if the joke is sentient. Whether it’s trending on Twitter, infiltrating Telegram threads, or getting tattooed on someone’s leg in a questionable life decision, Mork lives rent-free in the minds of degens and normies alike. It’s not just a coin—it’s a cultural glitch, a lovable menace, and somehow, despite all logic, it works.