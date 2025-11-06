ExchangeDEX+
The live Morpheus AI price today is 2.37 USD. Track real-time MOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MOR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Morpheus AI price today is 2.37 USD. Track real-time MOR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MOR price trend easily at MEXC now.

Morpheus AI Price (MOR)

1 MOR to USD Live Price:

$2.37
$2.37$2.37
+0.10%1D
USD
Morpheus AI (MOR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:14:12 (UTC+8)

Morpheus AI (MOR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.35
$ 2.35$ 2.35
24H Low
$ 2.46
$ 2.46$ 2.46
24H High

$ 2.35
$ 2.35$ 2.35

$ 2.46
$ 2.46$ 2.46

$ 138.99
$ 138.99$ 138.99

$ 2.2
$ 2.2$ 2.2

-0.84%

+0.10%

-14.36%

-14.36%

Morpheus AI (MOR) real-time price is $2.37. Over the past 24 hours, MOR traded between a low of $ 2.35 and a high of $ 2.46, showing active market volatility. MOR's all-time high price is $ 138.99, while its all-time low price is $ 2.2.

In terms of short-term performance, MOR has changed by -0.84% over the past hour, +0.10% over 24 hours, and -14.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Morpheus AI (MOR) Market Information

$ 13.76M
$ 13.76M$ 13.76M

--
----

$ 19.29M
$ 19.29M$ 19.29M

5.82M
5.82M 5.82M

8,158,542.019111817
8,158,542.019111817 8,158,542.019111817

The current Market Cap of Morpheus AI is $ 13.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOR is 5.82M, with a total supply of 8158542.019111817. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.29M.

Morpheus AI (MOR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ +0.00239012.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -0.9468751980.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -1.2346685640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morpheus AI to USD was $ -3.212297608379023.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00239012+0.10%
30 Days$ -0.9468751980-39.95%
60 Days$ -1.2346685640-52.09%
90 Days$ -3.212297608379023-57.54%

What is Morpheus AI (MOR)

Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone.

The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions.

Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s.

To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.

Morpheus AI (MOR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Morpheus AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Morpheus AI (MOR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Morpheus AI (MOR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Morpheus AI.

Check the Morpheus AI price prediction now!

MOR to Local Currencies

Morpheus AI (MOR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Morpheus AI (MOR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Morpheus AI (MOR)

How much is Morpheus AI (MOR) worth today?
The live MOR price in USD is 2.37 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MOR to USD price?
The current price of MOR to USD is $ 2.37. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Morpheus AI?
The market cap for MOR is $ 13.76M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MOR?
The circulating supply of MOR is 5.82M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MOR?
MOR achieved an ATH price of 138.99 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MOR?
MOR saw an ATL price of 2.2 USD.
What is the trading volume of MOR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MOR is -- USD.
Will MOR go higher this year?
MOR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MOR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:14:12 (UTC+8)

