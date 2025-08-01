MorpheusAI Price (MOR)
MorpheusAI (MOR) is currently trading at 5.7 USD with a market cap of $ 21.82M USD. MOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOR price information.
During today, the price change of MorpheusAI to USD was $ -0.350518606938251.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MorpheusAI to USD was $ +1.2681063600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MorpheusAI to USD was $ +0.1163541000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MorpheusAI to USD was $ -0.364956465362687.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.350518606938251
|-5.79%
|30 Days
|$ +1.2681063600
|+22.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1163541000
|+2.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.364956465362687
|-6.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of MorpheusAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-5.79%
+1.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Morpheus is designed to incentivize the first peer-to-peer network of personal general purpose AIs that can execute Smart Contracts on behalf of a user, known as Smart Agents. Providing users open-source Smart Agents to connect to their wallets, Dapps, & smart contracts promises to open the world of Web3 to everyone. The user’s Web3 wallet for key management & to sign recommended transactions when interacting with the Smart Agent. A Large Language Model trained on Web3 data including Blockchains, Wallets, Dapps, DAOs, & Smart Contracts. The SmartContractRank algorithm to score & recommend the best Smart Contracts to the user. Longterm memory of user data & connected applications stored locally or via decentralized cloud to provide a broader context to Smart Agent actions. Finally, the average user can talk with their Smart Agent in normal language and have it understand the question and take an action based on their intent/approval. This moment is similar to how Google's search engine opened the early internet up to the general public through their easy to use web interface in the late 1990s. To make Smart Agents accessible to everyone and increase decentralization of their infrastructure, we propose the development of the Morpheus network. The Morpheus network will include a fairly launched token (the "MOR" token) for incentivizing all four of the key contributors to the network. Namely, the community of builders creating interfaces, coders contributing to the Morpheus software/agents, capital providers adding liquidity and those supplying computation, storage and bandwidth. It has been well shown by the history of Bitcoin and Ethereum that free & open competition for scarce digital tokens can provide scalable infrastructure for a public blockchain over long periods of time.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
