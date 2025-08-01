Morpho eUSD Price (MEUSD)
Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) is currently trading at 1.02 USD with a market cap of $ 4.28M USD. MEUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MEUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MEUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Morpho eUSD to USD was $ +0.0140821.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morpho eUSD to USD was $ +0.0001058760.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morpho eUSD to USD was $ +0.0017300220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morpho eUSD to USD was $ +0.0037756123729071.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0140821
|+1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001058760
|+0.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017300220
|+0.17%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0037756123729071
|+0.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Morpho eUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+1.40%
+0.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Morpho eUSD vault supplies eUSD to various collateral markets with a focus on the Reserve Protocol ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum. Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Morpho eUSD (MEUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MEUSD to VND
₫26,841.3
|1 MEUSD to AUD
A$1.581
|1 MEUSD to GBP
￡0.765
|1 MEUSD to EUR
€0.8874
|1 MEUSD to USD
$1.02
|1 MEUSD to MYR
RM4.3554
|1 MEUSD to TRY
₺41.4732
|1 MEUSD to JPY
¥153
|1 MEUSD to ARS
ARS$1,399.1748
|1 MEUSD to RUB
₽81.8856
|1 MEUSD to INR
₹89.1786
|1 MEUSD to IDR
Rp16,721.3088
|1 MEUSD to KRW
₩1,432.5798
|1 MEUSD to PHP
₱59.2926
|1 MEUSD to EGP
￡E.49.5924
|1 MEUSD to BRL
R$5.7018
|1 MEUSD to CAD
C$1.4076
|1 MEUSD to BDT
৳124.6236
|1 MEUSD to NGN
₦1,562.0178
|1 MEUSD to UAH
₴42.5238
|1 MEUSD to VES
Bs125.46
|1 MEUSD to CLP
$992.46
|1 MEUSD to PKR
Rs289.1904
|1 MEUSD to KZT
₸554.6454
|1 MEUSD to THB
฿33.456
|1 MEUSD to TWD
NT$30.5694
|1 MEUSD to AED
د.إ3.7434
|1 MEUSD to CHF
Fr0.8262
|1 MEUSD to HKD
HK$7.9968
|1 MEUSD to MAD
.د.م9.3024
|1 MEUSD to MXN
$19.2576
|1 MEUSD to PLN
zł3.8148
|1 MEUSD to RON
лв4.5288
|1 MEUSD to SEK
kr9.996
|1 MEUSD to BGN
лв1.7442
|1 MEUSD to HUF
Ft356.7654
|1 MEUSD to CZK
Kč21.93
|1 MEUSD to KWD
د.ك0.31212
|1 MEUSD to ILS
₪3.4782