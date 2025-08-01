What is Morpho MAI (MMAI)

The Morpho MAI vault supplies MAI into various collateral markets in the Base ecosystem. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum. Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Morpho MAI (MMAI) Resource Official Website

Morpho MAI (MMAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Morpho MAI (MMAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MMAI token's extensive tokenomics now!