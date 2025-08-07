Morphware Price (XMW)
Morphware (XMW) is currently trading at 0.0456636 USD with a market cap of $ 35.64M USD. XMW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XMW to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ -0.00064621789701892.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ +0.0238090421.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ -0.0075538644.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ -0.07591459240693345.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00064621789701892
|-1.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0238090421
|+52.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0075538644
|-16.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.07591459240693345
|-62.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Morphware: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-1.39%
-7.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Morphware is a technology platform that delivers enterprise AI agent solutions using NVIDIA B200 and H200 GPUs. The company’s infrastructure is powered by hydroelectric energy from the Itaipu Dam, enabling cost-effective and sustainable AI services. Morphware also operates Bitcoin mining facilities utilizing excess clean energy, creating dual revenue streams. The Morphware Token (XMW) is used for platform governance, access to AI services, and participation in the project’s ecosystem. The platform offers a range of AI solutions for workflow automation, data extraction, and content generation, with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.
Understanding the tokenomics of Morphware (XMW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.
|1 XMW to VND
₫1,201.637634
|1 XMW to AUD
A$0.069865308
|1 XMW to GBP
￡0.033791064
|1 XMW to EUR
€0.03881406
|1 XMW to USD
$0.0456636
|1 XMW to MYR
RM0.192700392
|1 XMW to TRY
₺1.857138612
|1 XMW to JPY
¥6.7125492
|1 XMW to ARS
ARS$60.80336658
|1 XMW to RUB
₽3.652631364
|1 XMW to INR
₹4.007437536
|1 XMW to IDR
Rp748.583486784
|1 XMW to KRW
₩63.333586656
|1 XMW to PHP
₱2.60967474
|1 XMW to EGP
￡E.2.21240142
|1 XMW to BRL
R$0.24886662
|1 XMW to CAD
C$0.062559132
|1 XMW to BDT
৳5.535341592
|1 XMW to NGN
₦69.609135204
|1 XMW to UAH
₴1.892299584
|1 XMW to VES
Bs5.8449408
|1 XMW to CLP
$44.293692
|1 XMW to PKR
Rs12.91366608
|1 XMW to KZT
₸24.445094988
|1 XMW to THB
฿1.476760824
|1 XMW to TWD
NT$1.366254912
|1 XMW to AED
د.إ0.167585412
|1 XMW to CHF
Fr0.03653088
|1 XMW to HKD
HK$0.358002624
|1 XMW to MAD
.د.م0.412342308
|1 XMW to MXN
$0.84934296
|1 XMW to PLN
zł0.167128776
|1 XMW to RON
лв0.19863666
|1 XMW to SEK
kr0.438827196
|1 XMW to BGN
лв0.076258212
|1 XMW to HUF
Ft15.595489308
|1 XMW to CZK
Kč0.962588688
|1 XMW to KWD
د.ك0.013927398
|1 XMW to ILS
₪0.156169512