What Is Morti? Morti is a community-focused meme token with a narrative designed to symbolize the end of bear markets and the resurgence of bullish sentiment within the cryptocurrency industry. The project, with its mascot "Morti the Bear Killer," What Is the Purpose of Morti? The project’s primary goals include: - Community Building: Morti focuses on cultivating a vibrant and engaged community of believers who share the vision of market resurgence and the return of positive trends. - Narrative-Driven Growth: Through its compelling story and character, Morti encourages active community participation, promoting the creation of memes, content, and discussions that support the project’s growth. Its a meme token with no advertised utility

