What is Most Wanted (MOST)

Nobody wants to be the least wanted! Richard Heart's official Memecoin Deployed on pump.tires by the same wallet that created PUMP & TRUMP. Most wanted is Richard Heart's #1 memecoin and the 1st token launched on the pump.tires platform on Pulsechain. Richard Heart is currently wanted by Interpol and is the Most Wanted man in crypto. Richard is fighting for freedom of speech and has successfully defeated the SEC. Launched by Richard Heart himself, Most Wanted is the ultimate FU to Interpol in the form of a memecoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Most Wanted (MOST) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Most Wanted (MOST) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOST token's extensive tokenomics now!