Moth (MOTH) Information $MOTH – The Lamp is the Goal. The Fire is Inevitable. Born on the blazing-fast Sonic chain, $MOTH is a memecoin that flutters toward greatness with sturdy wings and reckless ambition. Drawn to the glow of hype, liquidity, and community energy, $MOTH doesn’t promise utility—it promises obsession. Like real moths, we chase the lamp. Sometimes we burn. Always, we fly again. Join the swarm. Embrace the chaos. Official Website: https://mothvslamp.com/ Buy MOTH Now!

Moth (MOTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moth (MOTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 174.29K $ 174.29K $ 174.29K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 174.29K $ 174.29K $ 174.29K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017394 $ 0.00017394 $ 0.00017394 Learn more about Moth (MOTH) price

Moth (MOTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moth (MOTH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOTH's tokenomics, explore MOTH token's live price!

MOTH Price Prediction Want to know where MOTH might be heading? Our MOTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MOTH token's Price Prediction now!

