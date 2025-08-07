Mother of Memes Price (HAHA)
Mother of Memes (HAHA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HAHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HAHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HAHA price information.
During today, the price change of Mother of Memes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mother of Memes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mother of Memes to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mother of Memes to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Mother of Memes: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HAHA is the Mother of Memes — literally. In Japanese, “HAHA” means “MAMA" and is the original meme coin of the Astar Network! Created by the OG Astar community Good Kids on the Astar zkEVM network, MAMA is now bringing the laughs to Soneium. Community The HAHA community is made up of Good Kids from all corners of crypto — builders, memers, and degens who believe laughter is serious business. The project fosters creativity through community-led projects, playful campaigns, and burn events that bring everyone together to make the Mother of Memes proud. HAHA keeps finding new ways for the community to join in, have fun, and help keep the supply tight. Tokenomics Initial Supply: 100 trillion • 60%: Initial Liquidity – Fuelling the Meme Economy • 23%: Degeneration Campaigns – Spreading the Laughter • 15%: Project Development – HAHA never stops improving • 2%: Liquidity Providers – Supporting the early builders HAHA is Deflationary by Design • LP Fee Burns - The $HAHA rewards earned by team liquidity pools are burned to keep the supply tight and deflationary, ensuring lasting token value! • Community Burns - Gather the troops! These events bring the HAHA community together to torch tokens, boost value, and celebrate the burn together! • Degen dApp Burns - Community created dApps to burn $HAHA faster than you can say MAMA, adding an extra layer of fun and chaos to HAHA’s deflationary design! • Contract Burn Feature - The ultimate power: burn your own tokens straight out of existence, shrinking the total supply forever. No dead wallets here – just annihilation!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
