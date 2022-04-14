Mother of Memes (HAHA) Tokenomics
Mother of Memes (HAHA) Information
HAHA is the Mother of Memes — literally. In Japanese, “HAHA” means “MAMA" and is the original meme coin of the Astar Network! Created by the OG Astar community Good Kids on the Astar zkEVM network, MAMA is now bringing the laughs to Soneium.
Community The HAHA community is made up of Good Kids from all corners of crypto — builders, memers, and degens who believe laughter is serious business. The project fosters creativity through community-led projects, playful campaigns, and burn events that bring everyone together to make the Mother of Memes proud. HAHA keeps finding new ways for the community to join in, have fun, and help keep the supply tight.
Tokenomics Initial Supply: 100 trillion
• 60%: Initial Liquidity – Fuelling the Meme Economy • 23%: Degeneration Campaigns – Spreading the Laughter • 15%: Project Development – HAHA never stops improving • 2%: Liquidity Providers – Supporting the early builders
HAHA is Deflationary by Design
• LP Fee Burns - The $HAHA rewards earned by team liquidity pools are burned to keep the supply tight and deflationary, ensuring lasting token value! • Community Burns - Gather the troops! These events bring the HAHA community together to torch tokens, boost value, and celebrate the burn together! • Degen dApp Burns - Community created dApps to burn $HAHA faster than you can say MAMA, adding an extra layer of fun and chaos to HAHA’s deflationary design! • Contract Burn Feature - The ultimate power: burn your own tokens straight out of existence, shrinking the total supply forever. No dead wallets here – just annihilation!
Mother of Memes (HAHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mother of Memes (HAHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mother of Memes (HAHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mother of Memes (HAHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HAHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HAHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HAHA's tokenomics, explore HAHA token's live price!
HAHA Price Prediction
Want to know where HAHA might be heading? Our HAHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.