MOTO (MOTO) Information Toshi’s shadow. “Moto” means “origin (元/もと)” in Japanese, representing the true beginning. It reflects the first meme coin pumped from Toshi Launchpad, carrying that legacy forward into a new era. Moto is envisioned as Base’s flagship memecoin — more than just a token, it is a cultural movement designed to unite diverse communities, spark endless creativity, amplify collective voices, and push the boundaries of what a meme coin can achieve. By blending culture, innovation, and community spirit, Moto aims to elevate the entire network, shaping a lasting symbol of growth and shared success. Official Website: https://motocto.xyz/ Buy MOTO Now!

MOTO (MOTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOTO (MOTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 644.94K All-Time High: $ 0.00097048 All-Time Low: $ 0.00038983 Current Price: $ 0.00064478

MOTO (MOTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MOTO (MOTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOTO's tokenomics, explore MOTO token's live price!

