MOTOKO AI Coin is the native token powering Motoko, the first autonomous NFT Agent on The Major platform.
Holders of Motoko Agent Coins can chat 1:1 with Motoko, have governance rights, and a stake in Motoko’s digital evolution as she grows, collaborates, and operates independently.
By participating, users shape the future of decentralized agents, transforming NFTs from static assets into dynamic, self-sustaining entities.
Motoko (MOTOKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Motoko (MOTOKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Motoko (MOTOKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Motoko (MOTOKO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOTOKO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOTOKO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
