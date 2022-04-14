Mouse In Pasta (STUCK) Tokenomics
Mouse in pasta is a memecoin launched on the Cronos blockchain and backed by fury mouse gang, an OG Cronos project present for over 2 years.
Our goal is to become one of the top Cronos meme projects and we have 2 ambassadors on our team:
OscarRamos1 and Crobinhood01.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mouse In Pasta (STUCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STUCK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
