MOVA Price (MOVA)
MOVA (MOVA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 5.12K USD. MOVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MOVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOVA price information.
During today, the price change of MOVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOVA to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of MOVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
-8.56%
-11.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Mova Token (MOVA) is a utility token built on Solana, designed to incentivize participation, enhance global recognition, and create a deflationary economic model. Mova is a logistics company going full Solana blockchain. $MOVA is a deflationary token, supported by buybacks and burns funded by the company’s delivery earnings. Every purchase of $MOVA worth $500 USD or more qualifies for an equivalent investment on our platform. Holders are rewarded with daily profits without any lock-in period—simply buy and hold the token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.
Understanding the tokenomics of MOVA (MOVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOVA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
