MOVA (MOVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MOVA (MOVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MOVA (MOVA) Information The Mova Token (MOVA) is a utility token built on Solana, designed to incentivize participation, enhance global recognition, and create a deflationary economic model. Mova is a logistics company going full Solana blockchain. $MOVA is a deflationary token, supported by buybacks and burns funded by the company’s delivery earnings. Every purchase of $MOVA worth $500 USD or more qualifies for an equivalent investment on our platform. Holders are rewarded with daily profits without any lock-in period—simply buy and hold the token. Official Website: https://movaint.com Buy MOVA Now!

MOVA (MOVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOVA (MOVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.99K $ 4.99K $ 4.99K Total Supply: $ 999.16M $ 999.16M $ 999.16M Circulating Supply: $ 999.16M $ 999.16M $ 999.16M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.99K $ 4.99K $ 4.99K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about MOVA (MOVA) price

MOVA (MOVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MOVA (MOVA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOVA's tokenomics, explore MOVA token's live price!

MOVA Price Prediction Want to know where MOVA might be heading? Our MOVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MOVA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!