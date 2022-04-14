MOX AI ($MOXI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MOX AI ($MOXI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MOX AI ($MOXI) Information MOXAI is an innovative platform that integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to empower creativity across various media domains, including music, images, videos, and voice. By combining AI's creative capabilities with blockchain's security and transparency, MOXAI aims to redefine the digital content creation experience for individuals and businesses alike. we To be the leading platform that empowers global creativity through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, creating an innovative, secure, and sustainable digital ecosystem for all creators. Official Website: https://www.moxai.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.moxai.io/ Buy $MOXI Now!

MOX AI ($MOXI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MOX AI ($MOXI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 14.14K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 14.14K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

MOX AI ($MOXI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MOX AI ($MOXI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $MOXI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $MOXI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $MOXI's tokenomics, explore $MOXI token's live price!

