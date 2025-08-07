What is MOYA (MOYA)

Moya is a Shiba from Paju, South Korea. He derived from the same litter as Achi the famous “Dogwifhat” which would make them brothers. Moya is a underdog story, the one who has been overlooked and abandoned. We are here to shine light to this story and take something that once appeared as lifeless to the highest mountain together.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MOYA (MOYA) Resource Official Website

MOYA (MOYA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MOYA (MOYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOYA token's extensive tokenomics now!