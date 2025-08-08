Mozaic Price (MOZ)
Mozaic (MOZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 22.75K USD. MOZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MOZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOZ price information.
During today, the price change of Mozaic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mozaic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mozaic to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mozaic to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mozaic: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-7.65%
-48.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Automatic, omnichain yield farming. Mozaic provides AI-optimized yield and liquidity strategies, powered by LayerZero. What makes your project unique? Mozaic is unique as it allows users with little to no DeFi knowledge to capture complex yield strategies. Mozaic’s AI, Archimedes has one objective: To save users time and maximize their profitability. The AI does this by removing the indecisions involved with yield farming compounding and rebalancing assets to the highest APY farms every hour. History of your project. Mozaic was brought to life in Sydney, Australia from a team of both quantitative and proprietary traders. ‘Automatic yield farming’ was coined amongst the team during 2021-22. The core team partnered with AI/ML experts from Silicon Valley to then create the AI, Archimedes. What’s next for your project? Mozaic plans to release a many different ecosystem and chain driven vault strategies. The protocol is also set to continue the optimization of its AI/ML to continue to expand the offering of yield to its users. Additionally, the MozaicDAO will also be established to move towards the decentralization of the protocol. What can your token be used for? The MOZ token will be used for governing all decisions of the protocol and to direct the DAO treasury throughout the protocol and crypto ecosystem to create a sustainable protocol in the long-term.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mozaic (MOZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
