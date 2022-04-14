Mozaic (MOZ) Tokenomics
Mozaic (MOZ) Information
What is the project about? Automatic, omnichain yield farming.
Mozaic provides AI-optimized yield and liquidity strategies, powered by LayerZero.
What makes your project unique? Mozaic is unique as it allows users with little to no DeFi knowledge to capture complex yield strategies. Mozaic’s AI, Archimedes has one objective: To save users time and maximize their profitability. The AI does this by removing the indecisions involved with yield farming compounding and rebalancing assets to the highest APY farms every hour.
History of your project. Mozaic was brought to life in Sydney, Australia from a team of both quantitative and proprietary traders. ‘Automatic yield farming’ was coined amongst the team during 2021-22. The core team partnered with AI/ML experts from Silicon Valley to then create the AI, Archimedes.
What’s next for your project? Mozaic plans to release a many different ecosystem and chain driven vault strategies. The protocol is also set to continue the optimization of its AI/ML to continue to expand the offering of yield to its users.
Additionally, the MozaicDAO will also be established to move towards the decentralization of the protocol.
What can your token be used for? The MOZ token will be used for governing all decisions of the protocol and to direct the DAO treasury throughout the protocol and crypto ecosystem to create a sustainable protocol in the long-term.
Mozaic (MOZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mozaic (MOZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mozaic (MOZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mozaic (MOZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
