Multpool (MPool) is a project that aims to create a solid and dynamic economy based on disruptive economic systems. MPool was designed to operate in an environment of scarcity since its launch, generating balanced demand and controlled supply, resulting in a rational deflationary process. In addition, Multpool (MPool) aims to generate a unique benefit for its token holders, which is the exchange for high-value cryptocurrencies on the market.

