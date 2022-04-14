Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) Tokenomics
Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) Information
Mr. Mayonnaise the Cat is here to pounce on the crypto scene, turning a simple feline crisis into a full-blown movement. MAYO is a community-driven token inspired by Mr. Mayonnaise, a beloved neighborhood cat who went through a wild vet bill escapade after a tick bite that cost as much as a small car. With MAYO, we’re rallying behind a cause: if a tick bite can rack up such a bill, then Mr. Mayonnaise deserves his own currency.
This isn’t just a token; it’s a mission to support pet owners everywhere who feel the sting of hefty vet bills and want to have a little fun in the process. Powered by a passionate community, MAYO rewards holders with exciting perks, community-driven charity donations, and, of course, a chance to be part of a purrfectly unpredictable adventure. Join us as we build MAYO, one meow at a time.
Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mr Mayonnaise the Cat (MAYO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAYO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAYO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAYO's tokenomics, explore MAYO token's live price!
MAYO Price Prediction
Want to know where MAYO might be heading? Our MAYO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.