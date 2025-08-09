Mr Puggles Price (PUGGLES)
Mr Puggles (PUGGLES) is currently trading at 0.00015295 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUGGLES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PUGGLES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUGGLES price information.
During today, the price change of Mr Puggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mr Puggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mr Puggles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mr Puggles to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mr Puggles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.54%
+5.11%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mr. Puggles isn’t just another cool dog on Base — he’s a symbol of the perfect blend between tradition and the evolving future of digital culture. With his timeless sense of style and a playful wink that says, “Let’s do this,” Mr. Puggles represents both trust and forward-thinking innovation in the crypto space. More than just a mascot, he’s a character that brings people together. He connects the old-school charm of loyalty and confidence with the new wave of decentralized tech, memes, and community-driven energy. Whether you’re just beginning your crypto journey or you’re a seasoned holder with years in the game, Mr. Puggles welcomes you into a growing community on Base — one that’s not only passionate but is actively redefining what it means to be bullish in this new digital frontier. Mr. Puggles isn’t just leading a project. He’s leading a movement.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Mr Puggles (PUGGLES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PUGGLES token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUGGLES to VND
₫4.02487925
|1 PUGGLES to AUD
A$0.0002340135
|1 PUGGLES to GBP
￡0.000113183
|1 PUGGLES to EUR
€0.0001300075
|1 PUGGLES to USD
$0.00015295
|1 PUGGLES to MYR
RM0.000648508
|1 PUGGLES to TRY
₺0.0062204765
|1 PUGGLES to JPY
¥0.02248365
|1 PUGGLES to ARS
ARS$0.201248551
|1 PUGGLES to RUB
₽0.0122344705
|1 PUGGLES to INR
₹0.013416774
|1 PUGGLES to IDR
Rp2.4669351385
|1 PUGGLES to KRW
₩0.212429196
|1 PUGGLES to PHP
₱0.0086799125
|1 PUGGLES to EGP
￡E.0.007424193
|1 PUGGLES to BRL
R$0.0008305185
|1 PUGGLES to CAD
C$0.0002095415
|1 PUGGLES to BDT
৳0.01856813
|1 PUGGLES to NGN
₦0.2342261005
|1 PUGGLES to UAH
₴0.0063214235
|1 PUGGLES to VES
Bs0.0195776
|1 PUGGLES to CLP
$0.1480556
|1 PUGGLES to PKR
Rs0.043364384
|1 PUGGLES to KZT
₸0.0825853525
|1 PUGGLES to THB
฿0.004943344
|1 PUGGLES to TWD
NT$0.004573205
|1 PUGGLES to AED
د.إ0.0005613265
|1 PUGGLES to CHF
Fr0.00012236
|1 PUGGLES to HKD
HK$0.001199128
|1 PUGGLES to MAD
.د.م0.001382668
|1 PUGGLES to MXN
$0.002841811
|1 PUGGLES to PLN
zł0.000556738
|1 PUGGLES to RON
лв0.0006653325
|1 PUGGLES to SEK
kr0.0014637315
|1 PUGGLES to BGN
лв0.0002554265
|1 PUGGLES to HUF
Ft0.0519341725
|1 PUGGLES to CZK
Kč0.003208891
|1 PUGGLES to KWD
د.ك0.00004664975
|1 PUGGLES to ILS
₪0.0005246185